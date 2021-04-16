JUST IN: Gokwe Town Council to demolish illegal structures

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

will soon start demolishing structures built on wetlands and other undesignated areas.

In an interview, Acting Town Clerk, Mr. Joseph Mandhlokuwa said the town was under siege from village heads and other unscrupulous individuals who were parceling out land.

He warned villagers against illegal developments in the planned area of Kambasha and occupation of land in Mlingo, Maheve, Miti, Rushwaya, Musauki and Mupinda where such cases are rampant.

“We are facing serious challenges from some village heads who are selling land in undesignated areas. They claim that the land is under their jurisdiction yet it’s under Gokwe Town Council. What is worrying is that most of it are wetlands and some are not suitable for human inhabitant. We therefore warn people not to be hoodwinked by these unscrupulous individuals,” said Mr Mandhlokuwa.

In a public notice, the local authority said council also does not operate through agents.

“Gokwe Town Council observes with concern unbridled illegal development in its area of jurisdiction particularly in areas where its shares boundaries with Gokwe South Rural District Council. Members of the public are therefore warned against dealing or buying stands from some unscrupulous elements in the mistaken belief that such transactions shall be entertained or that such developments shall be regularized by council,” read the notice signed by Mr Mandhlokuwa.

“Members of the public are hereby advised that any occupation and development thereof of a stand/land without express authority of council is illegal and shall be treated as such. Also, that the administration of land wholly rests with council. No housing cooperative or individuals has anything to do with land administration in the said areas.”

The local authority said it will not hesitate to demolish any structures built without its knowledge.

“Please be advised that council shall take appropriate action on all illegal structures within its area of jurisdiction and the illegal occupants risk losing their hard-earned investment and shall be prosecuted. As such council shall proceed to take necessary legal steps to demolish all illegal structures within Gokwe Town,” said the local authority.

