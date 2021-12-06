JUST IN: Gold panner fatally stabs workmate

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A GOLD panner from Gwanda is on the run after he fatally stabbed his workmate with an okapi knife in a dispute over sharing of money.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred on December 4 at around 9PM at Majoda Farm panning site in West Nicholson.

She said Norman Moyo (27) of Matshesheni area in Gwanda stabbed Bhekinkosi Moyo (30) also from the same area below his left breast before fleeing the scene.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred in West Nicholson area where a man was stabbed to death. Norman Moyo and Bhekinkosi Moyo were at Majoda Farm panning site when they had a misunderstanding over sharing of an undisclosed amount of money they realised after selling gold.

“The misunderstanding turned into a fight and they exchanged blows. Norman retrieved an okapi knife and stabbed Bhekinkosi below his left breast before fleeing the scene. Bhekinkosi bled profusely as a result on the attack and died on the spot,” she said.

Insp Mangena appealed to members of the public that have information on the whereabouts of Norman to visit any police station near them. She urged members of the public to desist from resorting to violence when faced with disputes.

