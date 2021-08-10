JUST IN: Gospel duo, N.M Makhwelo Siblings release debut album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

BOTSWANA-based gospel music duo, N.M.Makhwelo Siblings have released their debut album titled Umholi Wethu.

The group which is made up of Ntombenhle and Mbongeni Makhwelo who were born in Nkayi before relocating to Lupane and ultimately Botswana has their eyes set on penetrating the regional market.

Ntombenhle said they are excited after releasing their maiden album which marks the start of a new era.

“We’re so happy to release our first album as we hope this is the start of great things to come in our music career. The album has tracks Thula Moya Wami, Ilanga Elingcwele, Ngiyindlela, Isiphambano, Uyez’uJesu and Sizohamba,” said Ntombenhle.

She said the album originally has 10 tracks but they released six in order to test the waters.

“We’re grateful to God, our family, friends and fellow church members for the great support. I would like to thank Velaphi Gumbo and Simba for working with us on this project.

“All songs were written by Ntombenhle Makhwelo, produced by K.O.D Audio Factory while the vocals where privded by Ntombenhle Makhwelo, Mbongeni Makhwelo, Millen Siziba and Velaphi Gumbo,” said Ntombenhle.

The duo’s love for music runs in their veins having been moulded in the Seventh Day Adventist church community. – @mthabisi_mthire