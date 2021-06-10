JUST IN: Gospel musician Kombore gets another chance to shine

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The Gods have finally smiled on 32-year-old Beitbridge-based up-and-coming gospel artist, Rufaro Kombore who has for the past five years, been struggling to make it into the studio due to a lack of funds.

Kombore cut his music career in 2009, but took a sabbatical in 2015 after recording three albums. Finally, he has managed to get in studio and is back with three singles Sei, Panana and Mwari Wekare that were recorded at Goldmint Studios International and produced by Psaltz.

Reflecting on his career, Kombore said the music industry has been very challenging.

“I’ve learnt that launching a career in the cutthroat music industry is not a once-off event. Ever since 2009, I’ve travelled a rough road where it’s been hard just to get airplay on local radio stations,” said Kombore.

The Nyanga-born singer said it has taken a lot of support from his wife Tatenda Mukudoka and friends to soldier on.

He said he developed an interest in gospel music while in primary school after joining a choir at one of the local churches. He first got into studio in 2009 together with an acapella group which had singers Omberai, Zambuko, Tongai Mbaso, Dumisani Bvukumbwe, and Ketani Kwangwari among others.

“I later decided to go solo in 2012 and recorded a six-track album with a colleague Thomas Madzivanyika that was titled Tirivakundi. In 2015, we recorded another album titled Tisu Vaye-vaye,” said Kombore.

The passionate artiste said he is now looking forward to the success of his latest offerings adding that a video has been recorded for the song Sei?.

He said he has been perfecting the three singles since late last year.

Sei? which promises to be a chart-topper, is a song that encourages people to make the best out of their situation rather than having a negative attitude.

“The idea is to encourage people to learn to appreciate the few blessings they have from God rather than complaining for the rest of their lives. In the song Panana, I’ll be pleading with the Creator to grant me more successes. In fact, it’s a testimony about my life,” he added.

Mwari Wekare, Kombore said was a reflection and is meant to draw a comparison between a person’s life before and after being born again.

He said although the Covid-19 pandemic brought about agony to most people, it is important for musicians to adapt to the new normal.

“We find ourselves operating in a difficult situation as musicians, but again, we have to learn to dance in the rain. It’s important that we embrace the use of virtual shows and market and sell our products online,” said Kombore.

“In addition, as musicians, we’re supposed to start different projects other than music to beef up the little funds we get from the industry. We’ll also appreciate it if the government comes up with rescue packages because most artists have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic”. – @tupeyo