JUST IN: Government avails $100 million for schools boreholes

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has released $100 million for the drilling of boreholes at schools and secured enough personal protective equipment (PPEs) for learners and teachers in rural schools.

Schools opened last month under the Covid-19 environment where constant washing of hands is expected in line with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) and World Health Organisation guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

Last year, Government released $30 million for the drilling and installation of 90 boreholes in selected schools across the country.

Speaking in Parliament during the question and-answer session, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema said the provision of running water in schools was one of the challenges that affected learning institutions when they reopened last month.

“We are going to be drilling boreholes at all schools that have no water. I am working very closely with the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement to drill boreholes at all those schools that have no water. We actually have been provided with $100 million right now for all schools to have water,” he said.

“We have been given instructions that every school head must make it a point that they indicate to their Provincial Education Director whether their schools have water at all.”

Minister Mathema said his Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement counterpart Dr Anxious Masuka has since instructed the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) to drill boreholes in the affected schools.

Even though most supply dams in the country’s towns and cities are full, with some spilling, residents continue to face water challenges.

This is due to the fact that after witnessing phenomenal growth since independence, local authourities did not expand or upgrade their pumping infrastructure to match the increased population.

In some cases, residents are buying water while others are relying on water from boreholes or wells which at times is not safe for drinking.