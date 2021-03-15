JUST IN: Government grants 25 EPOs

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Government has granted a total of 25 Exclusive Prospecting Orders (EPOs), which are expected to unlock new opportunities for the mining sector.

Mines and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando, through the Mining Affairs Board, last week issued a Government Gazette General notice 328 of 2021 where 25 EPOs, including Premier African Mineral Resources’ Zulu Lithium project in Matabeleland South province, have been granted.

The EPOs, which are all for a period of three years up to 2023, were issued in terms of Mines and Minerals Act (Chapter 21:05).

“It is hereby notified in that the Minister of Mines and Mining Development, with authorisation from the President, has, in terms of section 90 (2) of the Mines and Minerals Act (Chapter 21:05), issued Exclusive Prospecting Order No. 1779 to Zulu Lithium (Private) Limited, for a period of three years with effect from 12th March 2021 to 11th March, 2024, inclusive,” reads part of the Government Gazette.

Premier African Minerals has expressed gratitude over the granting of the EPO.

“The company is pleased to announce the formal grant of an EPO No. 1779 over an area that encompasses the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum claims (“Zulu”) in the Fort Rixon district of Zimbabwe for a period of three years with effect from 12 March 2021 to 11 March 2024.

“Details of the grant of the EPO are contained in the Zimbabwe Government Gazette published today (March 12, 2021).”

The issuance of EPOs is critical in allowing international mineral explorers to scan through the country’s belly in search of minerals and producing bankable exploration results that can attract investment in line with the “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra.

This comes on the back of concerns that some unscrupulous individuals were clandestinely pegging and selling mineral rich claims while trying in vain to scuttle the granting of EPOs.

Under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, has outlined the need to extensively explore and quantify mineral deposits as one of its top priorities in a bid to attract capital into the country’s mining sector.