JUST IN: Government, IFAD invest US$1 million at Tshikwalakwala irrigation project

GOVERNMENT has partnered with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to invest US$1 million towards the revitalization of the 65-hectare Tshikwalakwala Irrigation Scheme, which has been grounded for the past 15 years.

The project is now nearing completion with plot holders and the contractor already on the ground doing land preparation.

Members expect to plant maize on 32-hectares under phase one of the project that has been made possible under the seven-year Small-holder Irrigation Revitalization Program (SIRP).

SIRP national project coordinator, Mr Odreck Mukorera, said works in Beitbridge started in 2019.

“The SIRP project is being implemented in four provinces and in Matabeleland South, our focus is at Tshikwalakwala Irrigation Scheme, which is being rehabilitated,” he said.

“This communal irrigation project was started the 1960s and has been grounded for a very long time, due to a number of challenges. The scheme has 65-hectares and 130 plot-holders.”

Mr Mukorera said one of the major challenges at the project has been the use of diesel pumps, which were not sustainable in terms of ever-increasing operations costs.

He said eight more boreholes have been drilled in the Limpopo River using modern technology and converted the existing three to use solar.

Mr Mukorera said they have constructed two ground-mounted solar plants with an output capacity of 75 kilowatts and 54 kilowatts respectively.

“So far, the solar plants and the pump units have been installed and now the farmers are busy with land clearance so that they may start planting,” he said.

“We are looking at the first crop to be planted before the end of August on the first 32 hectares, which are ready for planting.”

Matabeleland South’s provincial irrigation engineer, Mr Shepherd Mupotegwa, said the new solar system and the water infrastructure has the capacity to irrigate 1000 hectares. He said there was a proposal to extend the current 65ha to 90ha in a setup where 25ha will be put under citrus.

Beitbridge East Member of Parliament, Cde Albert Nguluvhe said the revitalization of Tshikwalakwala would improve food and nutrition security and the attainment of the envisaged Vision 2030.

“Firstly, you will recall that during campaigns in 2108 this had turned into a bush area and people appealed for Government assistance,” he said.

“I want to thank the President and his Cabinet for giving this place the attention it deserves. Now it’s a dream come true for the community. The irrigation scheme has not been working for over 10 years.”

The legislator said communities should work hard to produce and expand investment in the country. He said increased production in agriculture will do away with the dependence syndrome among villagers.

Irrigation Management Committee chairman, Mr John Kibi Muleya, paid tribute to Government for coming to the community’s rescue.

“Procuring diesel to power the three pumps has been a headache for many years and some plot holders were considering pulling out because of the state of affairs here,” he said.

“Our wish is to have an electrified fence to deter wild and domestic animals. It is pleasing that when this venture is fully operational, it will reduce the challenges most food and nutrition challenges at the household level.”

