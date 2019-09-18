JUST IN: Government rescues more victims of xenophobic attacks

South Africans attack a foreigner as xenophobia increases in some cities in the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa apologised to those caught in the sporadic violence that has sparked across parts of South Africa over the past two weeks

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Government on Wednesday repatriated the second batch of Zimbabweans who were affected by xenophobic motivated attacks in the City of Ekurhuleni in Gauteng province.

The 10 who were ferried into Zimbabwe, are part of 171 Zimbabweans who were caught up in the fracas in Gauteng province alone.

On Thursday last week, the first batch of 29 children, 25 women and 23 men arrived in the country via Beitbridge in two buses.

They were also accompanied by a hearse carrying the body of Isaac Sithole (34), who was assaulted, stabbed and set alight by a South African mob.

More to follow…