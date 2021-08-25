JUST IN: Government to clear Exclusive Prospecting Orders by end of September

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

GOVERNMENT is making efforts to clear all EPOs) before the end of September following concerns by Parliament that the pace in processing mineral claims applications was slow.

EPOs are confer exclusive rights to prospect for specified minerals in any identified location within Zimbabwe and are critical in allowing international mineral explorers to scan through the country in search of minerals and producing bankable exploration results that can attract investment in line with the “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra.

Responding to questions in Parliament recently, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando said progress had been made in clearing EPOs backlog.

He did not give details about the backlog.

“There had been a huge backlog of EPO applications which had accumulated but I am glad to state that Government is now advanced and almost up to date in the processing of EPOs. Members may have noticed that a number of EPOs have since been gazetted for approval and we have a number which have also been rejected. I am pleased to state that by the end of September we will be fully up to date in the processing of EPOs,” said Minister Chitando.

He was responding to a question from Matabeleland North proportional representation legislator Cde Elizabeth Masuku who wanted to know what the Government was doing concerning delays in processing EPOs applications for small mines.

In follow-up questions, legislators said delays in processing EPOs turns away investors and also leads to illegal mining activities.

Nkayi South legislator Cde Stars Mathe said some miners resort to illegal mining because of challenges in accessing mineral prospecting right.

“This is what causes investors to turn their backs and go back because they would have waited for a long time for documents. This gives omakorokoza a chance. So, what is the stipulated period in the Ministry’s policies before the EPO is issued?” she quizzed.

Chegutu West legislator Cde Dexter Nduna said there is need for clarification on who, between the Ministry and applicant, has the authority over a grant once an application for an EPO has been made, while Umzingwane legislator Brigadier General (Rtd) Levi Mayihlome accused some EPOs of invading communal areas while prospecting.

In response, Minister Chitando said in terms of the law, once an application for an EPO is made, no new application is accepted until finalization.

“The fact that we have some EPOs which had taken a number of years to process meant that other investors who would have wanted to participate to acquire respective mining title in that particular EPO application were prohibited. There has been a huge backlog of EPO applications and now all EPOs which come in will be processed timeously.

With regards to authority, Minister Chitando said there is a piece of legislation which governs acquisition of mining title and another which deals with authority to be able to undertake mining activities.

He said one of the requirements in terms of any mining activity taking place in a given place is the granting of an Environmental Impact Assessment by Environmental Management Agency to determine mining activities in relation to the locality.

Early this year, Government granted 25 EPOs for a period of three years up to 2023, and all were issued in terms of Mines and Minerals Act (Chapter 21:05).

