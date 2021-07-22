JUST IN: Government to liaise with Zifa over FC Platinum special waiver

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

GORVENMENT says it will liaise with Zifa regarding FC Platinum’s application for a special waiver to participate in the Caf Champions League in September.

FC Platinum were handpicked by Zifa to represent the country by virtue of them having won the last league campaign in 2019.

The 2021/22 Caf Champions League season will kick-off on September 10, 2021, with the first-round of preliminaries and group stages starting in February 2022. Player registration for the competition closes on August 15, meaning FC Platinum are running out of time in terms of preparations.

With sporting events in the country on hold, FC Platinum need a special waiver to take part in the continental inter-club competition.

Responding to a parliamentary question from Zvishavane MP Dumezweni Mahwite on the issue of FC Platinum taking part in the competition, acting Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kazembe Kazembe hinted the platinum miners were likely to be granted a waiver.

“As we would appreciate, the pandemic is real and we need to do our utmost to ensure that we break the cycle. With regards to FC Platinum, I am sure they will be able to play, but this is an issue that Zifa should be seized with. I have taken note of the question and I will liaise with Zifa and find out how this can be solved,” said Kazembe. – @innocentskizoe