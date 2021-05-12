JUST IN: Government warns over Covid-19 regulations violation

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has warned that police will increase their operations following the flouting of Covid-19 regulations by unregistered private kombis plying the country’s urban routes and members of the public.

In her post Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID), police and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) will continue to enhance surveillance and enforcement in response to the upsurge of unregistered private kombis plying the country’s urban routes.

Government decreed that all public transporters in urban centres should be registered under the Zupco ambit as it brings sanity to the transport sector.

Since the beginning of lockdown, only Zupco registered buses and kombis are allowed to transport commuters in terms of Covid-19 prevention regulations.

“Government notes with concern the increasing disregard of Covid-19 preventive measures by the general public. Members of the public are urged to continue observing Covid-19 regulations and control measures, especially the wearing of face-masks in public, maintaining social distance and frequent sanitisation. We are not yet out of danger!” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said police will continue to strengthen the enforcement of Covid-19 control measures and increase surveillance.

“Related to this, the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID), the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe continue to enhance surveillance and enforcement in response to the upsurge of unregistered private kombis plying the country’s urban routes. Owners of these vehicles are called upon to register with Zupco if they wish to operate on the country’s roads,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“Drivers and crews of registered buses and kombis operating under the Zupco franchise are urged to strictly adhere to road rules and regulations as well as Covid-19 guidelines in order to avoid unnecessary delays to the travelling public and brushes with the law enforcement agencies.”