JUST IN: Government yet to award tender for stadia bucket seats

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Government is yet to award a tender for the supply of bucket seats at the National Sports Stadium, 10 months after the Sports Ministry told Senators that the process had been set in motion.

The revelation comes before the Tuesday deadline Caf gave Zifa to submit a comprehensive report on the status of the facilit y .

Zifa, however, said inspection has already been done and they will be submitting their report to the continental football authorities.

“Inspection was conducted, we will submit reports to caf before deadline,” said Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Thokozile Chitepo, while confirming that no one had been awarded the tender to supply and erect bucket seats, said she was confident of the work being done at the stadium to bring it in line with expected standards.

“No one has been awarded the tender yet, but we are happy with the work being done. There are a lot of things happening as we speak,” said Chitepo, without elaborating.

Bucket seats and an electronic ticketing system remain the two major outstanding projects at the facility.

In September last year, Minister Kirsty Coventry told Senators that the tender process had been started and it would be followed by the installation of bucket seats at the National Sports Stadium and Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

“We are only left with two outstanding issues, that is the procurement of bucket seats and the electronic ticketing, which is now being procured through a tendering process,” Minister Coventry told Senators, according to the Hansard.