JUST IN: Govt avails $600 million to complete outstanding Beitbridge housing project

Minister of National Housing Hon Daniel Garwe (centre) leads the tour of outstanding government housing project in Beitbridge. Treasery has released $600 million for the completion of the houses.

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Treasury has released $600 million for the completion of outstanding houses for civil servants in Beitbridge town and 28 of the houses will be allocated to the beneficiaries in the next 30 days, National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe said today.

The Minister made the remarks during a tour of infrastructure built under the Beitbridge Redevelopment Program (BRP).

He said they had contracted the Department of Public Works under the Ministry of Local Government to complete all the outstanding civil works.

“The project started in 2004 but due to multiplicity of factors, its completion remained a dream. However, the New Dispensation is committed to completing all the projects whose completion had been delayed for long periods.

“So far we have received $600 million from the Treasury which are now using to speed up the completion of 28 F14 houses. The scope of the project centres on the connection of sewer to the already complete houses and other related amenities” said Minister Garwe.

He said under the project they will also complete civil works on 16 garden flats to accommodate 40 families.

Minister Garwe said they had also identified 50 stands within the area where they will build more flats to accommodate all the frontline workers deployed to the country’s busiest border town which plays a key role in regional and international trade facilitation. @tupeyo