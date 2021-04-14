JUST IN: Govt dismisses rumours of removal of Nkankezi Primary School teachers

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has said there are no teachers that have been removed at Nkankezi Primary School after concluding an investigation on suspected uprocedural removal of five teachers from the primary school in Matabeleland South, allegedly because they could not speak the local language.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in the past fortnight tasked the Insiza District Schools Inspector (DSI) to investigate the matter and report to head office.

This comes after social media was awash with reports that five teachers had been removed from Nkankezi Primary School after parents made a call for them to be removed because they were not fluent in isiNdebele

In an interview, the director of communications and advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro said the matter has been thoroughly investigated.

“The Ministry has finished an investigation on the matter where teachers were reportedly removed by teachers at Nkankezi Primary School.

“The position that we have is that no teachers have been removed at Nkankezi Primary School but rather remedial action has been taken to ensure that students are taught their mother language IsiNdebele,” said Mr Ndoro.

Mr Ndoro urged the nation to desist from publicising incorrect information that causes alarm and despondency in the academic sector.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Ambassador Cain Mathema last week said it was Government policy for pupils, especially at ECD level, to be taught by someone fluent in their mother tongue.

However, he said parents with grievances regarding the issue should approach district education offices for procedural resolution