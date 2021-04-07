JUST IN: Govt sets 1 400 grain collection points

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has established 1 400 collection points to ensure smooth delivery of maize to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) during this selling season, a Cabinet Minister has said.

In view of the anticipated bumper harvest this season, the country targets to establish 1 800 grain collection points across the country.

Speaking on ZBCtv current affairs programme, Face the Nation on Tuesday evening, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, said this was an exciting season where farmers have put an unprecedented 1,92 million hectares of maize.

He said the country was also expecting the highest yield since independence in 1980 with the Government having put in place mechanisms to ensure GMB is ready to purchase of the grain.

“We anticipate that ZWL$60 billion will be required between now and September and the Government has the money to pay,” said the minister.

“Secondly, we want farmers especially the communal farmers that are anticipated to produce 57 percent of the maize, 1,8 million tonnes or more, that they have convenient places where they can deliver.

“We are establishing collection points in each ward, so far, we’ve established 1 400 collection points. We aim to have 1 800 collection points for maize,” he said.

– @okazunga