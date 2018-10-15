JUST IN: Govt will continue engaging stakeholders on media policy

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa (second from left), her deputy Energy Mutodi (left), Alpha Media Holdings owner Trevor Ncube, and Permanent Secretary Ndavaningi Nick Mangwana(right) at a press conference at Munhumutapa Offices in Harare-Picture by Tawanda Mudimu

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Government will continue to engage all stakeholders and listen to their views as it formulates the media policy suitable for the New Dispensation and the Second Republic, a Cabinet minister has said.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said as part of their ministerial mandate they were obliged to develop a diverse and plural media industry for Zimbabwe.

Minister Mutsvangwa said this during a press conference after she met with the owner of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) Mr Trevor Ncube at her Munhumutapa Offices today.

“Today we met one of our major publishers and long-time media practitioner Mr Trevor Ncube. We thank him and his team for reaching out. As part of our ministerial mandate we are obliged to develop and plural media industry.

“That means embracing everyone including those who we agree with and those we may not agree with. The idea is not to have a pliant media but the media that is robust and vibrant in its different ways serving the national interest,” she said.

More to follow…