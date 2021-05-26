JUST IN: Guard arrested for stock theft

Judge Jarachara, Chronicle Reporter

A security guard at Rust Farm in Fort Rixon has been arrested for allegedly slaughtering a beast belonging to his employer.

Collet Nsingo (43) of Phuthuma Village under Chief Jahana, Fort Rixon was not asked to plead to a charge of stock theft when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachael Mukanga who remanded him in custody to June 4.

Appearing for the state, Miss Ashley Dube said the complainant Mr Pilate Ndebele (43) who is the manager at the Farm got the news that the accused was in the business of slaughter animals in the farm for sale.

“On April 25, at around 8AM at Rust Farm, Fort Rixon Mr Ndebele received a tip off over the phone that the Nsingo was selling meat.”

“The manager conducted a search in the worker’s place of residence where he found cooked meat in one of the houses. Mr Bongani Mlangeni told him that he had bought the meat from Nsingo. The manager proceeded with the search and found two hind quarters and one forequarter hanging from the tree in a paddock.”

Mr Ndebele with the help of other farm workers apprehended the accused who allegedly admitted to have committed the offence.

Nsingo allegedly told Mr Ndebele and his team that he found one of the beasts’ dead in the paddock and removed some parts for sale and threw the head and the skin in a nearby dam.

The team proceeded to the dam where they discovered the head of the beast and the accused’s blood-stained overalls.

“Mr Ndebele escorted the accused to Fort Rixon Police and made a report leading to the arrest of the accused,” she said.

