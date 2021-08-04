JUST IN: Gusha appointment ACZ chief executive officer

Oliver Kazunga, Business Reporter

THE Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) has appointed Mr Tawanda Gusha as its first chief executive officer.

ACZ, a State-owned entity established last year, among other responsibilities, manages the country’s airports and upgrades the aviation infrastructure.

“The board of directors of ACZ is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Tawanda Gusha as the inaugural chief executive officer effective July 1, 2021.

“Tawanda brings to the ACZ over 21 years of experience in the aviation sector having worked in different capacities in the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) which include air traffic controller, duty manager, regional airports manager and as director of airports and business development manager, a position he held since June 2016 until his recent appointment,” said ACZ board chairman, Mr Devnanda Popatlal, in a statement.

Mr Gusha is a holder of a Masters in Business Administration from Midlands State University and a Bachelor of Science General Degree (Biological Sciences and Geography) from University of Zimbabwe.

He also possesses various qualifications in aviation management from the National University of Singapore, among others. – @okazunga