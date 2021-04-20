JUST IN: Gwanda State University sets up campus in Gwanda town

Mthabisi Tshuma, Gwanda Correspondent

GWANDA State University (GSU) is set to open an annex campus in Gwanda town which will be operational by August this year.

The fully fledged tertiary institution founded in 2012 started as a National University of Science and Technology (Nust) col­lege based at the Epoch Mine premises in Fi­l­abusi.

GSU is still operating from Epoch Mine as it awaits to develop 87 Hectares of land in Gwanda town which Government allocated to the institution.

In an interview, GSU spokesperson Mr Walter Ndlovu said the institution is keen to expand and will be setting up offices in Gwanda town by August.

“GSU has two campuses, one at Epoch Mine where teaching and learning is taking place. The second campus which will be the main campus is located in Gwanda town where the University was allocated 87 Ha by Government and will soon be developing it. “The University is keen to establish the Gwanda campus and will be launching new programmes in Gwanda in August 2021. This comes after the University secured office and teaching facilities at Jahunda Community Hall in Gwanda Town. The identified premises will be refurbished to meet University standards,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Mr Ndlovu said new programmes will be offered as the university moves to grow it’s capacity.

“The University is currently offering programmes in agriculture, mining and engineering. It is cognisant of the fact that other complementary programmes that are part of the value chain of industry and commerce are critical in the development agenda of the nation.

“The mandate of the University is human capital development and programmes that will be offered in August 2021 in Gwanda include Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Accounting, Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Marketing and Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Development Studies,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said students have started to trickle back to school at their Epoch Mine base.

“Students are returning to campus to write end of semester examinations on a phased approach. The students will come in three batches so as to ensure compliance with Covid-19 protocols of social distancing.

“All students are staying on campus and each one is allocated their own room. Sanitisation is done regularly at all entry points and within the campus. A robust wellness clinic on a daily basis monitors student and staff temperatures and other symptoms. This approach has been instrumental in the University not recording a single case of Covid-19 in the two batches of students that have come so far and staff members,” said Mr Ndlovu.

