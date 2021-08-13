JUST IN: Heroes and Defence Forces holiday road accidents claim 18 lives

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THE country recorded 107 accidents during this years’ heroes and defence forces holidays compared to 155 accidents last year.

In a statement national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the number of deaths increased to 18 from 10 recorded last year. He said 12 fatal accidents were recorded this year compared to six last year.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said 31 people were injured this year while 28 were injured last year.

“Speeding, misjudgment and overtaking errors were the major causes of these road traffic accidents. We are appealing to drivers to be responsible and observe road rules and regulations. Members of the public should take note that under the current Level four Covid-19 regulations intercity movements are still banned only commercial cargo and essential services are allowed.

“Let’s observe the Covid-19 healthy and safety protocols and avoid unnecessary movements to curb road accidents. The wearing of face masks, social distancing and sanitisation should always be prioritised in all public places,” he said.

