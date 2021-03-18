JUST IN: Highlanders prepares for re-arranged AGM

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Preparations for the re-arranged Highlanders’ annual general meeting set for this Sunday at the club house are progressing well with the club likely to hire four tents that can accommodate 50 members each.

This is in adherence to Covid-19 health protocols and guidelines, which prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people.

The AGM and elections were initially set to be held on January 31 and February 7 respectively, but were pushed back after the club failed to get clearance from the police and sporting authorities due to tighter lockdown regulations to help curb the spike in Covid-19 infections and subsequent deaths.

The new dates for the two postponed events were announced in a joint press statement Highlanders president Ndumiso Gumede and board chairman Luke Mnkandla.

“Members will observe physical distancing as well as other Covid-19 protocols such as wearing of face masks and hand sanitising. Therefore it will be an outdoor event (at the club house),” said Highlanders media and communications officer Ronald Moyo.

While the AGM agenda has always used the same template over the years, this week’s meeting is likely to be explosive, as some members believe the board violated the club’s constitution by extending the term of office of three executive committee members, two of whom are seeking re-election.

Members will most likely seek clarity from club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe on the ‘hiring’ of junior coaches, including club legend Madinda Ndlovu as director of junior development.

So far only Bosso 90 coach Melusi ‘Mabaleka’ Sibanda is the only juniors’ gaffer with a signed contract.

Members will also undoubtedly seek answers on the gold mining venture in Inyathi that the club entered into.

The three-year US$300 000 kit sponsorship deal with UK headquartered sportswear firm OTB will also come under scrutiny.

Members will also be formally introduced to the six candidates contesting for the posts of chairman, secretary and committee member.

Johnfat Sibanda is challenging Mhlophe for the chairmanship, Morgan ‘Gazza’ Dube will square off against Israeli Moyo for the post of secretary, while Mgcini Mafu and Bheka Sibanda go toe to toe for the committee member’s role.

Incumbent committee member Wisdom Mabhena is ineligible to stand after serving the maximum two terms capped by the club’s constitution.