JUST IN: Highlanders say office renovation work on course

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ACTING Highlanders’ CEO Ronald Moyo says plans to renovate the club’ office are on course after their principal sponsor Sakunda Holdings pledged to fund the face-lift.

Highlanders invited quotations to supply and deliver working drawings, 3D impressions to carry out club office renovations on October 21.

Moyo said the deadline for the working drawings is on Friday, while the supplier’s deadline is next week.

“We are confident that this project is not something that will vanish into thin air. We are confident that very soon you will be seeing work on the ground. We are happy with the progress. So far, so good,” said Moyo. – @innocentskizoe

 

 

