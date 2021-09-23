JUST IN: Hockey Association of Zimbabwe name Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup squad

Breaking News
23 Sep, 2021
The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Hockey Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) has named an 18-member squad to represent the country at the Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup set for Potchefstroom, South Africa, in December.

The squad also includes five non-travelling reserves.

“The Hockey Association of Zimbabwe is proud to announce the final team to represent Zimbabwe at the Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup, which is being held in Potchefstroom, South Africa from December 5-16. We wish the team every success,” said HAZ in a statement.

The tournament, which will be held in a bio-bubble format to mitigate against effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, is a first on African soil and will feature 15 other countries from around the globe.

The squad

Georgia Allardice, Mercedes Beekers, Mutsa Bera (c), Haykey Clark, Tinodiwanashe Elijah, Simone Herbet (v/c), Jorja Jones, Courtney Lowe, Lavender Mandoza, Jenna Mathieson, Mufaro Mazambani, Mazvita Mtausi Gwaradzimba, Khanyisile Mzizi, Lillian Pope, Alexei Terblanche, Natalie Terblanche, Rumbidzai Zimuto,

Non-travelling

Stembile Chikoore, Tyla Falkenberg, Marisa Marques, Tatenda Maswera, Gugulethu Sibanda

 

