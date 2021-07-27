JUST IN: Homeless man found dead in Bulawayo city centre

Yvonne Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

A HOMELESS was found dead at around 11am in Bulawayo’s city centre on Tuesday.

The man’s body was found in a corner inside the premises of a building located along Fife Street between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue.

This is the second person to be found dead in the city centre this year. Last month, another woman was found dead outside a building situated at the corner 10th Avenue and George Silundika Street.

Both were homeless persons and their identities were not established.

After the body of the homeless man was found, a Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene at around 1130AM and Bulawayo City Council (BCC) workers were disinfecting the place Police had already collected the body.

Mr Crispen Nyathi, a newspaper vendor, said he suspects that the man was affected by the cold weather.

“He was a quiet man who liked to walk around and when he was tired, he would come back to his found home and rest. He would gather a lot of things but he never had enough clothing to protect him from the cold. I suspect that the cold might have led to his death because he has not been as lively as he used to be in the past two days,” said Mr Nyathi.

He said a passer-by noticed that he was dead.

“We thought that he was sleeping until someone who was passing by said otherwise, that’s when we informed the police. They came to collect the body and his corner has been disinfected.” said Mr Nyathi.

Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said they had not received a report on the matter.

