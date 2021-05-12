JUST IN: Honey SS the sweet savage . . . wants to take over the music industry

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

A lawyer turned rapper; Honey SS is confident that when people hear her music, they will know her name and that she is a sweet savage on the microphone, who wants to use the platform to advocate for the non-abuse of female musicians.

Born Sabina Chivasa, Honey SS was raised in Bellevue, Bulawayo and learnt at Dominican Convent primary and high school up to A’level. She then studied law at the University of Pretoria and worked in the neighbouring country for some time.

Honey SS said she did not drop law, per say, but wants to use her knowledge for the protection of female artistes who are vulnerable to abuse from sexual predators in the industry.

“Once a lawyer always a lawyer, there are some professions that you can’t leave. I’m here in Zimbabwe to use my experience in law and passion for music to improve professionalism as well as to try eliminate sexist thinking and practises in the industry. I’m part of mind my voice campaign that is launching in a couple of months that seeks to protect female artistes within the industry from abuse.

“I personally have experienced this. I’m not only addressing it in my music, but I’d like to share my legal experience with those who have been victims in the past, who may be victims now and hopefully we may prevent such situations from occurring in the future.

“I would one day love to not only stand for abused women on the stage behind a microphone with a band of instrumentalists but I would also love to do so in a court room bringing offenders to book,” said Honey SS.

She described herself as a sweet savage and a versatile musician.

“We all know what honey means, its sweet, so the SS is means Sweet Savage. I’m a lot like that, I like to say Sweet like honey but sting like a bee. I’m a furious entertaining versatile singer and rapper who wants to make good music and enjoy the process. I’m real. I don’t have the energy to be fake. At one point my name was Real Miss SB, but I came to the realisation that this wasn’t going to announce that I’m 100. Honey SS is also a work in progress,” said Honey SS.

She said a number of international stars such as Nicky Minaj, Oprah Winfrey and Rihanna inspire her.

“Musically I’m deeply inspired and motivated by Nicky Minaj. She is the ultimate G.O.A.T for me, greatest if all time. she raps as good as any man; I think I can do the same here (Zimbabwe) and vie been freestyling for a while now. Oprah Winfrey is someone else who inspires me because she represents the fact that every black girl can do it. And Rihanna, because she is the original bad girl, she is the original rude girl. I think I’m a bad girl and I think I’m a rude girl too and Rihanna is all about the money and I’m trying to be all about the money,” said Honey SS.

She said even during her time as a student at University she would write rap songs.

“I was always an avid English literature and history student in high school it started with wanting to understand and appreciate more and meaningfully contribute. Music is art to me and from an early age I already got that. When I was studying for my law degree at the University of Pretoria, I always used to write raps early at night. I realised that lyrically I was very good. And I believe I can bring a skill of a world class standard and finesse to the rap game in general. And the female rap game specifically in Africa,” said Honey SS.

She said with her introduction to the music industry, Honey SS hopes to live a legacy for generations to come.

“I hope to live a legacy and something for the next one to come along to try emulate and obviously one day surpass. The next generation and new cycle of artistes will be always be better than the ones that came before that’s why we have had an evolution of music and different sounds and evolution of rap music specifically,” said Honey SS.

The outspoken aspiring musician said she has a lot of material that was complete, but could not release because of the coronavirus.

“They will all be definitely a mix tape that will be titled Bulawayo City of Queens and Kings, hopefully by the end of July. Double Dose and Fire Burning are two of the songs that I would like to shine a light on, they are produced by Wellington Mudenda who goes by the name The General,” said Honey SS.

“Double Dose is a trap vibe and when you listening to it, you’ll hear that I was having fun with it. Fire Burning is a song with urban vibes and dancehall elements and let’s just say the raps on those songs certainly fire. Expect realness, rawness and hopefully an edgy wild side to my mix tape. I’m collaborating heavily with little freak on the mixtapes.

“I plan to give the people a taste of Honey SS through two singles Munhu Wenyama featuring Jah Master produced by Tamuka and a Bulawayo anthem song featuring Lil Freak.”