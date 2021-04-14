JUST IN: Hope for National Blankets revival

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

BULAWAYO-based textile firm, National Blankets Limited, has come out of judicial management and survived imminent liquidation after shareholders paid all the creditors their dues that ran into millions of dollars.

The company was placed under judicial management in 2012 following viability concerns.

Speaking by telephone, National Blankets major shareholders, Mr Tich Mujuru, said his organisation has emerged from the woods and would be convening a shareholders meeting in Bulawayo next week.

“As a major shareholder, all l can say for now pending our shareholders’ meeting that we are set to convene on the 21st of this month is that National Blankets has come out of judicial management and is out of liquidation after we paid all the creditors,” he told Business Chronicle.

In 2019, the High Court in Bulawayo issued an interim order directing National Blankets to be placed under liquidation after satisfaction that the company could not continue operating normally due to serious financial constraints it faced at the time.

“We have a plan, which we will propose at our shareholders’ meeting to determine how we can proceed with the revival of National Blankets,” said Mr Mujuru.