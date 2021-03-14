JUST IN: Horace Ndubiwa resigns as Bulawayo City FC secretary

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Horace Ndubiwa has stepped down as Bulawayo City Football Club secretary citing pressure from work, although sources said it was due to irreconcilable differences with a member of the executive.

Ndubiwa confirmed to Chronicle Sport that he had stepped down, but declined to divulge reasons for his resignation and referred all questions to Bulawayo City FC executive chairman Jerry Sibanda.

“I can confirm that I have stepped down ( as club secretary). Anything else please talk to the chairman,” said Ndubiwa, who previously held the same position at City rivals Highlanders.

An insider revealed to Chronicle Sport that Ndubiwa decided to call it quits after complaining that the club was a one man show, with only one executive committee memberâ€™s views and opinions carrying the day.

“He felt his presence was not necessary since his views and those of other executive committee members were always quashed by one member,” said the insider.

Another insider, however, said it wasnâ€™t true that Ndubiwa resigned because of differences with one executive committee member.

“How do we talk about differences four years down the line? Ndubiwa has been part of the team for many years now and remember these are voluntary posts; no one is voted into office like kwendala ( Bosso) so, talking of differences is just trying to cause unnecessary tension,” he said.

