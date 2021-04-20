JUST IN: Hotel group pins hopes on Covid-19 vaccination

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

HOSPITALITY group, Africa Sun Limited, is pinning hopes on the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme after the group’s occupancy levels dipped to 23 percent last year from 48 percent in 2019.

According to a recent United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) report, destinations worldwide had one billion fewer international arrivals in 2020 than in the previous year due to an unprecedented fall in demand and widespread travel restrictions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement accompanying financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020, African Sun Limited said it recorded its worst occupancies and volumes in April and May.

“The group recorded a low occupancy of 23 percent, representing a decline of 25 percentage points compared to 48 percent recorded in 2019.

“As we look to the year ahead, we remain optimistic that the accelerating Covid-19 vaccination programmes will lead to further relaxing of restrictions and unlocking leisure and business travel.

“There are prospects of a rebound in the later part of 2021 on the back of the current rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines and attaining of the required herd immunity,” it said.

During the year under review, African Sun also recorded a significant drop in its inflation adjusted revenue by 55 percent to ZWL$1,84 billion compared to ZWL$4,10 billion in the same period in 2019.

