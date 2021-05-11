JUST IN: Housebreakers wreak havoc in Redcliff

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

REDCLIFF residents are leaving in fear following an increasing in housebreaking and robbery cases in the town.

The cases have been on the rise lately with the robbers breaking into houses getting away with cash, electrical gadgets and other valuable property.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said he was yet to get a detailed report on the incidents.

However, Redcliff Mayor Councilor Clayton Masiyatsva confirmed the development.

“It is true we have had a challenge lately of people who are breaking into houses armed with machetes and other weapons and looting cash and other valuable property. This has been going on for a while now and we are now worried,” he said.

The robbers are believed to be targeting newly built suburbs where electricity is yet to be connected, breaking into homes under the cover of darkness.

Lately cases have been on the rise in new suburbs like Stone Clare, Simbi Park, Millenium Park and even Torwood.

In Stone Clare the robbers are said to have raided a house and got away with all the solar gadgets the family had been using before raping some female family members.

In Redcliff town, the robbers armed with machetes pounced on a police officer’s house and stole cash before taking turns to rape female family members.

Cllr Masiyatsva said one of the cases happened in his neighborhood, adding he had already engaged local police in a bid to resuscitate the neighborhood watch committee.

“One of my neighbors fell victim to these robbers after they broke into his house at night and stole electrical gadgets and cash. But we are saying we cannot watch while this happens. I have met the officer in charge Redcliff and we agreed to resuscitate the neighborhood watch committees amongst other recommendations,” said the Mayor.

He said they have also agreed that police should increase police patrols during the night.

Another option, said Mayor Masiyatvsa, would be to engage 1 Air Defense which is based in Redcliff, for their support.

He warned residents against travelling at night as armed robbers are also targeting night travellers.

He said Redcliff Turnoff, Simbi Park turnoff where most people drop off from work, had become hotspots.