JUST IN: How parents’ separation inspired Blue Rose’s music

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Soul-trap musician, Blue Rose (real name Buhle Moyo) has penned a single on the challenges women face after breakups which was inspired by her mom’s encounter when she separated from her dad.

The 20-year-old musician said the song, her third single will be a teaser to an album she is working on.

“The third single is about broken hearts, relationships, and love. My songs are basically about challenges that women face after breakups. I’m trying to communicate with their hearts so that they are able to stand by themselves even after breakups,” said the artiste.

“I chose to write about these challenges because of what I experienced after my father left my mother. My wish is to inspire other young women to stand up and be strong after breakups.”

Blue Rose said she chose to venture into music because it is a great way of communicating with people.

“Music consoles, encourages and communicates. It’s very influential and it also gives life to one’s spirit,” she said.

The artiste who was born and bred in Bulawayo’s Mzilikazi lives with her biggest supporter, her grandmother at Entumbane. She said she discovered the power of her voice when she sang with the school choir and has never looked back.

“I started music professionally early this year although I’ve always been singing from an early age. I used to sing at primary school where in most cases, I’d come out tops in music competitions.

“During my days at Sobukazi High School, I joined the choir and that is when I discovered my real voice,” said Blue Rose. – @mthabisi_mthire