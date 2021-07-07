JUST IN: Hwange power plant nears completion

File Picture: Zimbabwe Zhongxin Electrical Energy (Private) Limited’s new plant in Hwange and a pylon on the 13km power line

THE construction of a power plant by the Zimbabwe ZhongXin Electric Energy (ZZEE) in Hwange, Matabeleland North is 98 percent complete.

Once operational, it is expected to produce 50MW under the first phase.

ZZEE is a subsidiary of the Zimbabwe ZhongXin Coking Company (ZZCC), a joint venture project between Qualisave Mineral Resources of Zimbabwe and Yuxia ZhongXin Coking Company of China.

“The Zimbabwe Zhongxin Electric Project is overally 98 percent complete,” Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, said on Tuesday.

“The power plant design and construction is 100 percent complete, while the transmission line is at 90 percent with 1,3 kilometres of the line section remaining for completion.”

