JUST IN: Hwange technical fault leads to countrywide load shedding

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

POWER shedding that has been experienced in most parts of the country in the past few days is a result of depressed power supply due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station.

While the country suspended load shedding, technical faults have resulted in the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority imposing temporary load shedding to manage power distribution.

In a statement on Thursday, the power utility said:

“Zesa Holding would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that there is limited power supply in the national electricity grid due to technical faults at Hwange at 11:41AM yesterday.

The depressed power supply situation has also been compounded by unavailability of normal imports levels due to loss of interconnection to Eskom of South Africa. The interconnection to South Africa has since been restored and recovery of service to optimum levels at Hwange is currently underway,” read the statement.

It urged customers to use the available power sparingly until the situation improves.