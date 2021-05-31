JUST IN: Hwange Thermal Expansion project 62% complete

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Hwange Thermal Power Station expansion programme closed the first quarter at 62,54 percent against a planned progress of 85,9 percent as the project was affected by interim payment certificates and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US$1,5 billion expansion programme entails the addition of Units 7 and 8 with each unit expected to generate 300MW.

In an update on the first quarter performance, the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) said the period under review was a challenging one as generation at Hwange, which is the country’s largest thermal power station, was depressed.

“Taking a closer look at the projects being undertaken by Zimbabwe Power Company, Hwange 7 and 8 Power Station Expansion Project, which is expected to add 600MW to the national grid, registered progress of 58,29 percent at the beginning of the quarter and closed at 62,54 percent against a planned progress of 85,9 percent.

“The project was affected by Interim Payment Certificate (IPC) outstanding payments as well as effects of Covid-19. Significant milestones in the quarter included arrival and hoisting of Unit 7 and 8 generator transformers, tower erection as well as steam turbine installation,” it said.

During the period under review, ZPC produced 745,70 Gigawatt hours against a target of 1813,02GWh, representing a negative variance of 3,71 percent.

The output was, however, 34,92 percent above the output for the same period in 2020. – @okazunga