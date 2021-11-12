JUST IN: I didn’t recognize my team: Bafana Bafana coach

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has told South African media that he never recognized his team Thursday night as they faced ‘an aggressive Zimbabwe who won more duels’ in a World Cup qualifier at the FNB Stadium.

While some pessimists have been on an overdrive mode criticizing the Warriors’ performance and pointing to a doom future under coach Norman Mapeza and his backroom staff, Broos told Sunday Times of South Africa that they were lucky not to have lost points to a determined Zimbabwe who were already out of contention for the qualifiers but were using the match to prepare for Afcon finals in Cameroon next year.

“I am a happy coach tonight [Thursday night] because we won. This was the most important thing for us in this match, but on the other side there is a coach who is not satisfied with the performance.

“We played against opponents who were more aggressive than us, who won more duels than us, who had more movements in their team, and I really didn’t recognise my team.

“We were a little bit lucky and we could have lost points, but I am happy that we won the match. But, like I said earlier, I am not satisfied with the performance of the players tonight,” Broos is quoted saying by Sunday Times.

South Africa needs an outright win or draw against The Black Stars on Sunday, contrary to belief that a 1-0 loss will also take them to the next round.

Bafana Bafana are on 13 points and have a plus five goal difference while Ghana have 10 points and a plus three goal difference. They will be level on points with a 1-0 win which leaves both teams on a plus four goal difference meaning the group winner will be decided on goals scored. Ghana will be on six and South Africa on five.