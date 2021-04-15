JUST IN: “I won’t let you down” ED on roads rehabilitation

President Mnangagwa officially launching the Second Phase of the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme #ERRP2 in Mount Darwin.

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

President Mnangagwa has said he is pained by the potholes on the country’s once great highways as he announced his Government’s commitment of $30 billion towards the rehabilitation of 10, 000kms of the country’s roads.

Cabinet in February declared the country’s road network a state of disaster as most of the roads have become untrafficable following damage by heavy rains being received across the country.

This morning the President was in Mount Darwin, Mashonaland Central province as he officially launched the Second Phase of the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme.

While there the President commissioned the critical Karanda Bridge which will enable communities’ easy access to the famous Karanda Mission hospital that does not only service Mashonaland Central but the whole country.

Posting on his Twitter account, the President said the country’s roads need urgent attention.

“Zimbabweans, our roads are in a state of emergency. It pains me to see so many potholes on our once great highways. We must act urgently. Today my government committed ZW$33.6 billion to rapidly rehabilitate 10,000 kilometres of Zimbabwe’s roads. I will not let you down,” tweeted President Mnangagwa.