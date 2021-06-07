JUST IN: IFC, Government partner to support tourism economy recovery

Business Reporter

THE International Finance Corporation (IFC) has entered into a partnership with the Government to support economic recovery and job creation mainy in Zimbabwe’s tourism sector by increasing air access to Victoria Falls.

IFC is a member of the World Bank Group and is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets.

It works in more than 100 countries using its capital, expertise and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries.

In a statement, IFC said under their partnership with the Government it would help Zimbabwe and the private sector to attract more airlines and flights to Victoria Falls, increasing access for visitors from Africa and around the world as Covid-19 travel restrictions ease.

“A partnership announced today (Monday) between IFC and the Government of Zimbabwe will support recovery and jobs in Zimbabwe’s tourism sector by helping increase air access to Victoria Falls, one of Africa’s premier tourist destinations,” said IFC in a press statement.

“Victoria Falls, one of the world’s largest falls, is Zimbabwe’s main tourism hub and supports around 25 000 direct jobs.

“Travel restrictions imposed because of the Covid-19 pandemic collapsed global tourism and forced businesses in the Victoria Falls area to retrench thousands of employees,” it said.

IFC noted that the Government’s prioritisation of vaccines for tourism workers at Victoria Falls was expected to put the destination in a privileged position for re-attracting airlines, tourists, and revenues.