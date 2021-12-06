JUST IN: Igcokama LikaMthwakazi debut album launch a success

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

FAST-rising maskandi artiste Igcokama likaMthwakazi successfully launched his debut album titled Bayatatazela in South Africa this past weekend.

Born Brian Mlamuli Moyo, Igcokama likaMthwakazi managed to mesmerise the crowd at Zebra Pond with his unique sound and dancing skills through a show that was also streamed on Facebook.

Belting out tune after tune, fans were kept on their toes, and from the album, the title track proved to be popular among the fans.

Speaking after his performance Igcokama likaMthwakazi thanked fans who came in their numbers to support his album launch.

“I want to thank everyone who came to support me today. I was having doubts because of the weather, but everything went according to plan. I was also surprised by the sale of the album. People bought plenty of CDs and I’m really honoured by such support,” he said.

Meanwhile, Igcokama likaMthwakazi said he is planning on bringing his album to Zimbabwe so as to grow his fan base here. – @mthabisi_mthire