JUST IN: Illegal water connections worry Kwekwe city

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

KWEKWE City Council might be losing thousands of dollars due to illegal water connections by some unscrupulous residents, it has emerged.

Speaking during a full council meeting recently, Acting Town Clerk, Dr Lucia Mnkandla expressed dismay over the increasing number of cases involving illegal water connections saying they were costing the local authority a lot of money.

She said houses built recently in Mbizo 8 and some new structures were illegally connected to the local authourity’s water system.

“What is worrying is that the people are working with council workers and former council employees who go on to connect water illegally for a fee. It is a problem that we are trying to investigate and deal with once and for all because council cannot continue losing a lot of money through such shenanigans,” she said.

Dr Mnkandla said due to illegal connections, some houses were not getting water.

“Those who are facilitating the illegal connections are disturbing the whole system leaving some housing units not getting water. Those with newly built houses jump the gun and get water illegally as they try to make their houses habitable, but they do so at the expense of proper service delivery,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kwekwe Deputy Mayor, Councilor Shadreck Tobaiwa said council must stop sending water bills to some houses that have not been getting water for close to a decade.

“There are some houses in Amaveni that have not been receiving water but they continue receiving shocking water bills. This should stop. We want those houses scrapped from getting water bills,” said Cllr Tobaiwa.

Cllr Future Titora said there are about 20 housing units that have not been getting water but receiving shocking water bills.

“We want justice on the matter because surely how can these people continue getting water bills for something they are not receiving. Let us make sure that these houses are removed from receiving the bills,” said Cllr Titora.

Finance Director Mrs Rejoice Dandira said they will look into the matter as the billing system was prone to fraudulent activities.

“We will surely liaise with our engineering department so that the houses are inspected and we follow the standard procedure to remove the houses from the billing. Why we do so is that the billing system is prone to fraud. We therefore ask each councilor with such a problem to furnish us with the details so that we inspect the houses. If it can be solved then the problem will be solved,” she said.

The local authority has been using estimates to bill its residents as it has been operating with no meter readers for some time.