JUST IN: Increase focus on HIV, Covid-19 reporting – Paradza

The Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcastings Services Cde Kindness Paradza (in red tie) poses for a photo with participants who are attending the National Aids Council (NAC) of Zimbabwe’s media workshop in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West yesterday.

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

THE media have been challenged to increase focus on HIV and Covid-19 reporting as both are serious issues of public health interest, the Deputy Minister of Information, and Broadcastings Services Cde Kindness Paradza has said.

The Deputy Minister said this while addressing editors and station managers of various media organizations during a National Aids Council workshop held at Chinhoyi University of Technology Hotel.

Cde Paradza said Covid-19 has the potential to reverse the gains that the country has already recorded in the fight against HIV.

“Despite its devastation and potential to reverse most health and development gains recorded since independence, I am happy that our Government has faced the beast in the eye and achieved some commendable progress against the epidemic. The anxiety we are experiencing in the country today due to Covid-19 is not totally different from that we experienced when HIV was first identified,” he said.

Cde Paradza said the country managed to formulate a strong response to HIV which has been recognized as a best practice.

The deputy minister said the HIV and AIDS story remains an issue of public interest, which has an undying appeal as a story of both human suffering and hope.

He said its relationship with Covid-19 and non- communicable diseases makes it even more appealing and worth pursuing.

“It is imperative to appeal to you as editors and media gatekeepers to increase your focus on HIV and Covid-19. There is a lot more that you still must do to ensure that the nation is adequately and at the same time empowered to make informed choices. As such, I would like to call on you to develop more innovative programmes in packaging HIV and Covid-19 messages to make them more appealing and palatable,“ he said.

Cde Paradza hailed the media for the role it has played in disseminating empowering information to the nation about HIV which has seen the country achieve some of its set targets.

He said HIV and AIDS coverage must go beyond the statistics and abuse of resource which end up creating stigma of certain groups but must also focus a on the voiceless and project the developmental agenda.

“Zimbabwe has been one of the very few countries in both our sub region and the entire globe to record a convincingly declining HIV prevalence and incidence. At the same time, we have made tremendous progress in providing treatment, care and support to people infected and affected by HIV. I am told that we have also already achieved the 90-90-90 targets, something that we should all be proud about,” he said.

Cde Paradza this target has been met due to political commitment through the formulation of relevant policies such as the establishment of the National AIDS Trust Fund and the National AIDS Council as well as working with various partners.

He said even though HIV and AIDS has been with the nation for the past 30 years it was crucial that its agenda is never relegated to the inside pages of newspapers.

Cde Paradza urged the National Aids Council to help media practitioners craft HIV policies as journalists are also at risk.

NAC chief executive officer Dr Bernard Madzima said the advent of Covid-19 affected the organization`s fight against HIV as they had to suspend their programs due to lockdowns which hampered the fight against HIV.

“Although we are still assessing the real impact of Covid-19 and its attendant lockdowns on HIV, indications are that there were disruptions with accessing of services by people living with HIV, pregnant mothers and the general population especially regarding HIV prevention devices such as condoms,” he said.

Dr Madzima said they had to embrace the response to Covid-19 and mainstream it in their scope of work which saw them allocating resources in the fight against the world pandemic.

He said NAC is now focused on achieving the goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.