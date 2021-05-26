JUST IN: Indodakazi/Mwanasikana play heads to Bulawayo Arts Fest

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE community engagements being facilitated around the city by Bulawayo-based arts organisation, Young Artists Development School (Yads) that is running a film project called Indodakazi/Mwanasikana have heeded fruitful results as the play will be showcased at the Bulawayo Arts Festival (Baf).

The play has over the past months, been displayed at various high-density suburbs in Bulawayo to aid communities to come up with their own solutions on how to eradicate, among other issues, sexual injustices in communities.

Commenting on the feature at the Bulawayo Arts Festival that is set to run from June 2 to 5, Yads founder and director, Mzingaye Ngwabi said: “Our play has been selected to participate at the Bulawayo Arts Festival and I was invited to attend the festival’s conference to give a presentation in a slot reserved for the Voices of Creatives.

“We’re now preparing for the festival and will resume our community movement on 11 June,” said Ngwabi.

Turning to the last showcase at Pumula suburb last Friday, Ngwabi said the project is getting much support from a number of people.

“This time around, we had Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association assisting with relevant information on how to deal with sexual assault cases while Yellow World, a youth-led arts association assisted with refreshments.

“The former headboy of Northlea High School assisted our cast and crew with transport while Zizo Motion Pictures mobilised Pumula residents to come. Nhimbe Trust and Ibrah Magazine assisted with shooting equipment. It was amazing to see all these organisations assisting.

“The residents from Pumula stressed mostly on the fact that children and women not knowing their rights, leads to them being violated or abused,” said Ngwabi. – @mthabisi_mthire