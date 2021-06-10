Breaking News
IN PICTURES: Can you identify these people? ...

IN PICTURES: Can you identify these people? ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Intwasa calls for short stories competition submissions

10 Jun, 2021 - 13:06 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Intwasa calls for short stories competition submissions Raisedon Baya

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

INTWASA Arts Festival koBulawayo is calling on writers to take part in this year’s short story competition where the winner is set to walk away with US$300.

Like last year, the competition has no theme, hence the writers will be able to tackle diverse topics.

Festival director, Raisedon Baya said the competition is open for every Zimbabwean citizen with the closing date for submission set for August 20.

“We are calling on submissions for this year’s Intwasa short story competition. The competition is open to all Zimbabwean citizens and residents and there is no theme.

“Entries must be written in English and previously unpublished. All work must be original, only one entry per person. No extracts from novels will be allowed. Entries must be typed and must be between 1 000 and 3 000 words,” said Baya.

He said only the shortlisted candidates will be personally notified and submission should be done via email to [email protected]. – @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting