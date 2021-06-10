JUST IN: Intwasa calls for short stories competition submissions

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

INTWASA Arts Festival koBulawayo is calling on writers to take part in this year’s short story competition where the winner is set to walk away with US$300.

Like last year, the competition has no theme, hence the writers will be able to tackle diverse topics.

Festival director, Raisedon Baya said the competition is open for every Zimbabwean citizen with the closing date for submission set for August 20.

“We are calling on submissions for this year’s Intwasa short story competition. The competition is open to all Zimbabwean citizens and residents and there is no theme.

“Entries must be written in English and previously unpublished. All work must be original, only one entry per person. No extracts from novels will be allowed. Entries must be typed and must be between 1 000 and 3 000 words,” said Baya.

He said only the shortlisted candidates will be personally notified and submission should be done via email to [email protected]. – @mthabisi_mthire