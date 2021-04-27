JUST IN: Italian Football Federation introduces ‘anti-Super League’ rule

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has approved an ‘anti-Super League’ rule which will prevent clubs who compete in competitions not recognised by world and European governing bodies, Fifa and Uefa, from registering for domestic events.

The move makes the FIGC the first major governing body to take concrete action against the European Super League proposals. Serie A clubs Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan were three of the 12 clubs which were initially announced as members of the ESL collective.

Inter has since backed out of the group, but both Juventus and Milan have left the door open to potentially joining a Super League competition. Speaking after an FIGC Federal Council meeting yesterday (Monday), federation president Gabriele Gravina said: “Those who believe they have to participate in a competition not authorised by FIGC, Uefa and Fifa, lose membership.

“At the moment we have no news of who remained and who left the Super League, this rule refers to national licences. It is clear that if on June 21, the deadline for registration applications, someone still wants to participate in competitions of a private nature, they will not take part in our championships.”

Speaking over the weekend, Florentino Pérez, president of Spanish LaLiga club Real Madrid and founding chairman of the European Super League, maintained that the 12 clubs that signed up to the breakaway competition agreed a binding contract committing them to the project.

The six Premier League clubs involved in the plot – Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur – on April 20 declared their intention to withdraw from the ESL, just two days after plans were revealed. They were then joined by Real Madrid’s LaLiga rival Atlético Madrid, as well as Inter Milan.

That leaves Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan as the only remaining members of the breakaway group, seemingly leaving the ESL as an unviable proposition. However, Pérez, who has been the main voice of the ESL scheme, is adamant the project has been merely suspended for now, adding that those who initially committed cannot simply withdraw.

The FIGC’s new rule was approved unanimously by the Council, which includes Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta. Yesterday’s meeting also saw the FIGC discuss potential reforms, including ways in which clubs’ mounting debts can be addressed. Gravina said competition reforms would likely include promotion and relegation play-offs, as well as reducing the number of teams in Serie A.

However, Gravina maintained that the concept of competition is fundamental to football. He added: “Anyone who has interpreted the Super League as an act of weakness on the part of some clubs experiencing a period of economic difficulty…are wrong. It is certainly a delicate issue to be explored.

“The implementation of reform of the (domestic) championships in a short time remains fundamental.” – Sport Business