JUST IN: ‘It’s not winter yet’ – MSD

Michelle Nyanzira, Chronicle Reporter

THE dropping of temperature in the morning and evening is just a sudden clearance of the atmosphere not the beginning of the winter season, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has said.

The department has said brief cloudy and cool conditions will prevail in parts of Matabeleland South, southern areas of Midlands, Masvingo and Manicaland Provinces in Mashonaland East including Harare Metropolitan while the remainder of the country remained predominantly sunny and warm.

MSD head of forecasting Mr James Ngoma said the cool conditions during the early morning hours and evening may affect the health of vulnerable members of the society such as young children, elderly and ill persons, and exposure to direct sunlight for extended periods of time, especially between the hours of 10 am and 3 pm may increase the risk of heat exhaustion, migraine headaches and dehydration.

“Moisture stress may occur, especially in tender crops. Temperature fluctuation, between night and day, negatively impact animals especially poultry, “said Mr Ngoma in a report.

He urged members of the public to ensure vulnerable people are kept warm during late evening and early morning hours, to drink adequate amounts of water to keep hydrated especially during the daytime, wear a sunhat or carry an umbrella when performing on-farm activities such as harvesting or land preparations for winter cropping, as well as any outdoor activities.

Mr Ngoma also advised the public to apply sunscreen to protect themselves from the sun’s rays.

He said irrigation may need to be conducted where moisture stress is noted and there should be constant monitoring and regulation of the temperature within the hen-house/chicken-coop/fowl-run, to ensure proper air circulation and avoid chicken suffocation.

