JUST IN: Japan avails another US$1, 2 million to support Zim food security initiatives

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The Government of Japan has availed another US$ 1, 25 million to support vulnerable, food insecure communities in Zimbabwe that have been severely impacted by climate shocks and COVID-19.

The fund is being channeled to the country through the World Food Programme (WFP).

Japanese ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Satoshi Tanaka, said in a statement today that the support will assist 11,080 people in building community and household assets in Mount Darwin and Matobo districts.

“In collaboration with WFP, the Government of Japan continues to deliver support from the people of Japan to the most vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe, focusing on improving their nutrition and building their resilience.

We hope that this assistance will help to alleviate their hardship during the current humanitarian crisis, and make them more resilient to climate shocks in the future,” said the Ambassador.

WFP Country Director and Representative, Ms Francesca Erdelmann, said the Government of Japan was one their largest donors and that their assistance would go a long way.

“This contribution will enable Zimbabwean communities to move out of food insecurity and towards sustainable livelihoods.

It will not only provide immediate access to food support for the most vulnerable, but will also sustainably address the long-term food security of rural communities by rehabilitating and building productive community assets such as small weir dams, nutrition gardens, cattle dip tanks and fish ponds,” she said. @tupeyo