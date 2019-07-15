JUST IN: Job Sikhala granted bail

The Chronicle

Walter Mswazie at Masvingo High Court

MASVINGO High Court Judge Justice Neville Wamambo has granted MDC Allliance national deputy chairman, Mr Job Sikhala  $5000 bail after he was arrested on allegations of utterances to overthrow a democratically elected government of President Emmerson Mnagagwa during a political rally in Bikita recently.

The State led by Ms Chiedza had proposed a bail of $50 000, arguing that the matter Mr Sikhala was facing was serious but the defence council led by  Aleck Muhadehama argued that the quantum was too high and tantamount to denying his client bail.

