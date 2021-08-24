JUST IN: Judicial Service Commission to conduct judge of the High Court interviews

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will conduct interviews for nine positions of the judge of the High Court between August 30 to September 1, 2021.

The interviews which had been set for last month were postponed due to an upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

JSC has shortlisted 35 candidates to fill nine positions on the High Court bench. The High Court has a total of 26 judges at its stations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo and Mutare. The vacancies arose after six judges from the High Court were recently elevated to the Supreme

Court to replace six judges of that court who were appointed to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

“Following the indefinite postponement of the public interviews for positions of judge of the High Court, the Judicial Service Commission wishes to advise members of the public that the above mentioned public interviews will now be held at Rainbow Towers Hotel from the 30th of

August 2021 to the 1st of September 2021. 35 candidates will be interviewed on the dates,” read the statement.

Although the interviews will be open to the media and members of the public, JSC advised members of the public against physically attending at the venue of the interviews in light of a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

“As previously advised and in the interests of public health, the Judicial Service Commission discourages members of the public from physically attending at the venue of the interviews. To ensure compliance with the requirement to hold the interviews in public the proceedings will be streamed live on Judicial Service Commission media platforms (Twitter and Facebook). The Judicial Service Commission has engaged the national broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, to have the interview proceedings beamed live,” read the statement.

