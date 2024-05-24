JUST IN: June O and A level exams start on Monday
Online Reporter
-
Online Reporter A JILTED man set alight his ex-girlfriend’s hut alight while she was asleep after she had earlier on turned down his love proposal. In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Richard Skwambula (43) from Dramwin farm, Selous was brought before the Chegutu Magistrates’ Court facing a charge of attempted […]
-
Online Reporter AN EPWORTH woman has been jailed six months for biting off another woman’s finger. Beauty Mutemeri (33) was initially jailed for 12 months when she appeared before Ms Nyaradzo Manokore early this week However, six months were set aside for three years on condition that she does not commit a similar offence within […]
-
Ivan Zhakata–Herald Correspondent A NEW school, Blessed Hope-Gaza Academy, is set to be built in Nembudziya, Gokwe, in honour of Palestinian learners who have been killed in the ongoing genocide in the Middle Eastern country. Construction of the school is being spearheaded by Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Trust (ZAST) chairperson, Dr Nobert Hosho, who mobilised funds. The […]
Comments