JUST IN: June O and A level exams start on Monday

THE June 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level Exams start on Monday 27th May the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZimSec) has said.
In a post on X, ZimSec said: “June 2024 Ordinary level Exams and Advanced Level Exams start on Monday 27th May! Best of luck to all our candidates!”
