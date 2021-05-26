JUST IN: Junior Sables return to action on Saturday

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) Junior Sables return to competitive action this week to face Zambia and Nambia in a series of matches.

The Junior Sables will be away to Zambia on Saturday before host the same opponents a week later in Harare.

They will then play two away games against Namibia on June 16 and 19.

The captain and his deputy gave their thoughts on the impending encounters.

Captain Jason Makwabarara said they had started training in November last year and were stopped in January when Covid-19 cases started soaring.

“We have a good squad and everyone is excited to be playing rugby again. It’s an honour to be playing for this side as we continue working to be professional players.”

Vice-captain Carlos Matematema said: “It’s been a long journey for me and I’ve worked myself up to here, and it’s all thanks to the coaches and scouts. I am very honoured to play for the junior national team and am hoping to make it up to the senior national team.”

Zimbabwe last featured in the second tier Under-20 World Rugby championships when the country hosted the tournament in 2016.

Before that, the Junior Sables had qualified for three successive editions of the competition from 2010-2012.

Squad

Scotty Patson, Authur Mambanga, Declan Ralphs, Laurance Old, Runyararo Makwangure, Simbarashe Siraha, Nicholas Chipanje, Aaron Juma, Panashe Matapure, Andrew Rinomhota, Benjamin Pattenden, Ethan Wilson, Takudzwa Musengwini, Stephen Terera, Dylan Grant, Rukudzo Ndoro, Tariro Tapfuma, Liberty Sibanda, Kingstone Zinyama, Carl Kawodza, Jason Makwabarara

Head coach: Shaun De Souza

Assistant coaches: Marvin Chirume, Constantine Dinah

Manager: Hugh Vera

Match Dates

29th May (away) v Zambia U20

5th June (home) v Zambia U20

Game 1 16th June (away) v Namibia U20

Game 2 19th June (away) v Namibia U20