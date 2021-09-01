JUST IN: Katsande assailant to appear in court

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE man that assaulted veteran midfielder Willard Katsande and damaged his car will appear in court this week.

Katsande was driving home after making his debut for new club Sekhukhune United against Chippa United when he was violently attacked in Roodepoort.

The former Warriors midfielder was left bloodied after being assaulted in the ugly road rage incident.

The 35-year-old immediately opened a case of common assault and malicious damage to property at the Honeydew Police Station.

South African sports journalist Robert Marawa said Katsande was well and seeking justice.

“Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Willard Katsande was severely assaulted and car damaged by motorist in an unprovoked attack. Perpetrator has been arrested and will appear in court this week.

“Incident happened five days ago and after damaging the car and causing bodily harm to Katsande, the motorist sped off, but thankfully Willard managed to take down the vehicle’s number plate. Katsande is well and seeks justice,” Marawa wrote on twitter

Katsande joined Sekhukhune during the transfer window after spending a decade at Kaizer Chiefs. [email protected]