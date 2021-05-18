JUST IN: Kelvin Nyoni Bhaw’za track wins Cite monthly competition

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UP-AND-COMING musician M~K (real name Kelvin Nyoni), through his debut musical project titled Bhaw’za, has been named the inaugural winner of the Cite Voice for Change competition that is running monthly.

The 23-year-old artiste who is a member of Iyasa, was adjudged the best by the public and outshone competition from 41 others who submitted their works for the musical project. Artistes were required to compose songs on social issues affecting communities.

M~K’s creativity was shown through his Amapiano song Ibhaw’za which talks about Bulawayo’s perennial water challenges, a common feature in the day-to-day runnings in the city. For his efforts, he was awarded US$200, a recording contract and music distribution on online stores.

Commenting on the win, M~K said: “I’m over the moon and very excited. This has come as a sign that I should do more as there’s no time to relax if I want to make my mark in the music industry.”

He said he started doing music in January with Bhaw’za being his first single.

“My next single titled Epartin is expected out next month. I’m also working on a collaboration track titled Khekhe with Mandla and Poly Da Nqoe,” said the Silobela-born and Matshobane-based artiste.

M~K said he got the inspiration to join the music bandwagon from former classmate Mzistoz Mfanafuthi, Mzoe 7 and the late Cal Vin.

Commenting on the competition, Cite acting social media editor, Tanaka Mrewa called on artistes to start submitting their works for this month’s challenge. She said song submissions will close on Thursday with people expected to cast their votes between May 24 and 28.

The project is meant to empower young musicians who are between a rock and a hard place due to the ongoing pandemic that has left the arts sector partially operating.

The top three artistes at the end of the programme, will get the assistance of video productions worth US$1 800. – @mthabisi_mthire